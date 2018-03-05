Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Parolee arrested in Greensburg with heroin and crack cocaine, police say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, March 5, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
A former Greensburg man who was paroled in January after serving a sentence for illegal drug and firearm possession was ordered back to the Westmoreland County Prison Monday after his arrest by city police for allegedly possessing heroin and crack cocaine.

Tyreek M. Saunders, 23, who now lists a Pittsburgh address, was arrested Feb. 27 by city police as he left an apartment on the 400 block of Culbertson Avenue. He was arraigned Monday before District Judge Chris Flanigan on charges of possession and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and ordered held in the county jail after failing to post $200,000 bond.

Detective John Swank reported that officers searched Saunders and found he was carrying 18 stamp bags of suspected heroin, 19 empty stamp bags wrapped in a rubber band, a small bag of crack cocaine and $145.

Swank went to the apartment after police received a tip he was there about noon Feb. 27. Saunders was wanted on a warrant in connection with an alleged assault in the apartment a day earlier, police said in court documents.

Saunders had been held on a court detainer on the assault charge after his arrest by Swank, according to online dockets.

He was paroled Jan. 3 after a 2017 arrest. In that case, Saunders was arrested after police stopped a Buick sedan on Feb. 3, 2017, at Crestview Apartments on Dornin Street, according to a criminal complaint.

Saunders told officers that a friend loaned him the car in exchange for drugs, but he didn't know the friend's name, according to an affidavit.

The owner had reported the car stolen that morning from her Wilkinsburg home, the complaint said. Police confiscated 42 stamp bags of heroin, a small amount of marijuana and a handgun, according to the complaint.

On Oct. 5, Senior Judge Richard McCormick Jr. sentenced Saunders to serve an 11- 12-to-23-month sentence after he pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a firearm without a license. Online records indicate he was paroled Jan. 3.

A preliminary hearing for Saunders on the most recent charges is scheduled on March 15 before Flanigan.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

