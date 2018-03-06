Norwin Quilters present inaugural Quilts of Valor to 2 local Vietnam veterans

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dana Fox of Jeannette and Lee North of Adamsburg have much that they share. Their families are related by marriage, they both are Vietnam veterans and, Tuesday night, they became the first recipients of Quilts of Valor presented by the Norwin Quilters.

Fox, who served in a Marine Corps ground combat unit, and North, who served in the 1st Air Cavalry, were reluctant but appreciative honorees.

"I kind of don't like the limelight," Fox said before the presentation, during the quilting group's monthly meeting at the Norwin Community Resource Center in North Huntingdon. "I'm just thinking about the guys who never came back."

After serving in the military, Fox worked for an Air Force aircraft manufacturer in Hagerstown, Md., and later helped keep structures at the Civil War battlefield at Antietam in repair.

North, a retired steelworker, said Tuesday he also was thinking of fellow service members who are in a final resting place.

Founded in 2003 by the mother of a serviceman stationed in Iraq, the national Quilts of Valor Foundation provides an avenue for quilters to honor veterans through their handiwork — which is meant to provide comfort and healing. More than 182,000 have been awarded nationally to veterans who were nominated through the foundation.

In her presentation of the two unique, patriotic-colored quilts and accompanying certificates to North and Fox, Norwin Quilters member Linda Fawcett noted the fabric coverings "unequivocally say thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation."

Fox recalled that when he and most fellow service members returned home from serving in Vietnam, they often were shunned.

"We all retreated away from it," he said. "It wasn't good to tell someone you were in Vietnam. I think most Vietnam veterans just wanted to forget about the whole thing. But now, in the last 20 years, more and more people are realizing what we went through and how we were treated, and in a little way they're trying to make up for it."

Fox's wife, Rosalie, thought of making the ceremony an extended family affair after learning that a brother-in-law and Vietnam-era Army veteran, Joseph McClellan of Royal Oak, Mich., had nominated her husband for a quilt.

"I thought it would be nice for the grandkids to have a joint thing with both families," she said.

In addition to North, the Norwin club prepared a quilt for his son-in-law, Desert Storm Air Force veteran Sonny Heltebran, who couldn't attend Tuesday's event.

Touched by the pride their grandchildren have in their past military service, Fox and North each wore a T-shirt with the logo of the Norwin School District's Junior Air Force ROTC — a program granddaughter Emma North, 14, joined this year.

"It means a lot because I want to go into the military myself," she said of the quilts given to her grandfathers. "I want to follow after them."

Many hands joined to create the patriotic quilts, according to club president Penny Crowe.

Club members collectively made the fabric blocks for Fox's quilt. The quilt top was designed and assembled by Fawcett and fellow member Carmela Tempero and was quilted by member Priscilla Christofano.

The quilts for North and Heltebran were made by the Qwazy Qwilters of Johnstown and were quilted by Margie Eisenbeis of Baltimore.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.