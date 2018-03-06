Tuesday classes at Trafford schools not affected by potential threat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tuesday classes at Trafford elementary and middle schools were not affected by a potential threat made by students, Penn-Trafford School District Superintendent Matt Harris said in a message sent to parents and posted on the district website.

The potential threat made in a video posted to social media was reported after school hours Monday to administrators and Trafford police, who determined there was not an imminent threat.

Officials said they notified the Westmoreland County district attorney's office of the incident.

“The district is grateful for the individuals that reported the incident to the proper authorities,” Harris said in the message.

Trafford police and district security will be present at the schools Tuesday. The students who were identified in the video will not attend school, Harris said.

Trafford police could not be reached for comment.

There have been at least 40 threats made against schools, students or teachers in southwest Pennsylvania since the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

At least 12 juveniles across the region, ages 12 to 17, are facing terroristic threats charges in connection with such investigations.

