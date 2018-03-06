Arnold Palmer's iconic tractor heads to Orlando for golf invitational

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Arnold Palmer's iconic 71-year-old Toro tractor will be transported from Latrobe Country Club to Orlando, Fla., where fans can take a photo with it during the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Country Club.

Palmer rode the orange tractor in Pennzoil commercials he made in the 1980s.

The tractor, made in 1947, was used at the Latrobe club — Palmer's home course — until 1980 and is stored on the property. The club displays the tractor for special occasions.

"Don't worry, it's coming back here," Latrobe Country Club pro Matt Pellis said.

"The tractor is among a number of items of Arnie's memorabilia that will be on temporary display at the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.," Pellis said.

Among the items also making the trip, according to Pellis, are the legend's golf clubs that he used at Latrobe High School. Palmer, who died Sept. 25, 2016, at age 87, won the state championship his senior year in 1947.

The Latrobe club's general manager, Jack Nelson, recalled that Palmer "took great care" of the distinct tractor that is still orange in color.

"He rode it as a kid. He used it when he helped his dad, Deacon, around the course," Nelson said.

Martin Repko, course superintendent for more than 30 years, drove the tractor from the club's maintenance shed through the picturesque course to the club house, where it was loaded on a tractor-trailer for the 970-mile trip to Orlando.

"Oh, it still runs pretty good," Repko said.

"It's been on display other places before," he added.

He noted that while the popular Pennzoil commercials were airing, the tractor would be transported to car shows around the country.

"I know it went to Tennessee and out west, too. It's always been really popular," Repko said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.