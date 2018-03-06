Arnold Palmer's iconic tractor heads to Orlando for golf invitational

Arnold Palmer's iconic 71-year-old Toro tractor will be transported from Latrobe Country Club to Orlando, Fla., where fans can take a photo with it during the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Country Club.
Palmer rode the orange tractor in Pennzoil commercials he made in the 1980s.
The tractor, made in 1947, was used at the Latrobe club — Palmer's home course — until 1980 and is stored on the property. The club displays the tractor for special occasions.
"Don't worry, it's coming back here," Latrobe Country Club pro Matt Pellis said.
"The tractor is among a number of items of Arnie's memorabilia that will be on temporary display at the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.," Pellis said.
Among the items also making the trip, according to Pellis, are the legend's golf clubs that he used at Latrobe High School. Palmer, who died Sept. 25, 2016, at age 87, won the state championship his senior year in 1947.
The Latrobe club's general manager, Jack Nelson, recalled that Palmer "took great care" of the distinct tractor that is still orange in color.
"He rode it as a kid. He used it when he helped his dad, Deacon, around the course," Nelson said.
Martin Repko, course superintendent for more than 30 years, drove the tractor from the club's maintenance shed through the picturesque course to the club house, where it was loaded on a tractor-trailer for the 970-mile trip to Orlando.
"Oh, it still runs pretty good," Repko said.
"It's been on display other places before," he added.
He noted that while the popular Pennzoil commercials were airing, the tractor would be transported to car shows around the country.
"I know it went to Tennessee and out west, too. It's always been really popular," Repko said.
Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.
Paul Peirce | Tribune-Review
Martin Repko, superintendent of Latrobe Country Club's golf course, drives Arnold Palmer’s iconic 71-year-old Toro tractor toward a truck that will transport it to Orlando, Fla., for the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Arnold Palmer's 1947 Toro tractor, before it is shipped from the Latrobe Country Club, in Unity, to the Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Fla., for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
General manager Jack Nelson talks to the media about Arnold Palmer's love for his 1947 Toro tractor, before it is shipped from the Latrobe Country Club in Unity to the Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Fla., for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Golf course superintendent Martin Repko drives Arnold Palmer's 1947 Toro tractor around the golf course, before it is shipped from the Latrobe Country Club in Unity to the Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Fla., for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Golf course superintendent Martin Repko drives Arnold Palmer's 1947 Toro tractor around the golf course before it is shipped from the Latrobe Country Club in Unity to the Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Fla., for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Golf course superintendent Martin Repko drives Arnold Palmer's 1947 Toro tractor past the club house before it is shipped from the Latrobe Country Club in Unity to the Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Fla., for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Golf course superintendent Martin Repko drives Arnold Palmer's 1947 Toro tractor around the golf course before it is shipped from the Latrobe Country Club in Unity to the Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Fla., for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
General manager Jack Nelson (left) watches as golf course superintendent Martin Repko drives Arnold Palmer's 1947 Toro tractor past the club house before it is shipped from the Latrobe Country Club in Unity to the Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Fla., for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Arnold Palmer's 1947 Toro tractor sits waiting to be loaded onto a semi truck before it is shipped from the Latrobe Country Club in Unity to the Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Fla., for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Paul Peirce | Tribune-Review
Martin Repko, superintendent of Latrobe Country Club's golf course, drives Arnold Palmer’s iconic 71-year-old Toro tractor toward a truck that will transport it to Orlando, Fla., for the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week. Photo taken Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our
Terms of Service.
We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.
We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers
We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.
We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.
We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.
We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent
via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.