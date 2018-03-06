Mt. Pleasant Area Junior-Senior High School evacuates in response to threat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mt. Pleasant Area Junior-Senior High School was evacuated and classes were cancelled Tuesday after a written threat indicating a shooting would occur on March 6 was found inside the building, Superintendent Timothy Gabauer said.

Students went into a modified lockdown and were dismissed from the building by 11:30 a.m., Gabauer said.

An announcement about the threat and early dismissal were posted to the district's website.

The decision to evacuate the building was made "out of an abundance of caution," the announcement said.

Mt. Pleasant Area School District's four elementary schools remained open.

District officials are working with Mt. Pleasant Police, Mt. Pleasant Area School District Police and state police to investigate.

"The investigation is progressing well with intent on prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law," Gabauer said.

Classes are scheduled to resume on a regular schedule Wednesday with additional police presence, Gabauer said.

This is the second written threat discovered at the school in less than a week. The building was evacuated in a similar fashion Wednesday.

Districts across the region and the nation have been dealing with numerous threats since the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

At least 41 threats have been made against schools, students or teachers in Southwestern Pennsylvania since the Florida shooting, with at least 12 juveniles being charged with terroristic threats.

Staff writer Jamie Martines contributed. Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.