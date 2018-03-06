Murrysville home heavily damaged in fire that killed pet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A fire extensively damaged a two-story home in Murrysville Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was reported about 1:10 p.m. at 5768 Evans Road, with smoke reportedly coming from the roof, according to Westmoreland County dispatch reports.

“No one was at home when the fire was reported. We rescued two dogs out of the residence, but unfortunately one of them could not be revived and perished,” said White Valley Volunteer Fire Chief John Bohinc.

Bohinc said it was difficult for firefighters to access the flames.

“The exact cause remains under investigation, but it is believed to be accidental in nature. It was difficult to access. ... It was in an area in the attic,” Bohinc said.

Bohinc said one firefighter was injured when he stepped on a nail and was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Multiple fire departments responded.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.