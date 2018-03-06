Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Murrysville home heavily damaged in fire that killed pet

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 1:39 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A fire extensively damaged a two-story home in Murrysville Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was reported about 1:10 p.m. at 5768 Evans Road, with smoke reportedly coming from the roof, according to Westmoreland County dispatch reports.

“No one was at home when the fire was reported. We rescued two dogs out of the residence, but unfortunately one of them could not be revived and perished,” said White Valley Volunteer Fire Chief John Bohinc.

Bohinc said it was difficult for firefighters to access the flames.

“The exact cause remains under investigation, but it is believed to be accidental in nature. It was difficult to access. ... It was in an area in the attic,” Bohinc said.

Bohinc said one firefighter was injured when he stepped on a nail and was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Multiple fire departments responded.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

Firefighters battle a house fire at 5768 Evans Road in Murrysville on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Firefighters battle a house fire at 5768 Evans Road in Murrysville on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Firefighters battle a house fire at 5768 Evans Road in Murrysville on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Firefighters battle a house fire at 5768 Evans Road in Murrysville on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Firefighters battle a house fire at 5768 Evans Road in Murrysville on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Firefighters battle a house fire at 5768 Evans Road in Murrysville on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me