Westmoreland

Police: Mt. Pleasant man on methadone when he crashed, injuring kids

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 2:36 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 5 hours ago

State police in Greensburg say a Mt. Pleasant man was under the influence of methadone when he lost control of his sport utility vehicle Feb. 4 and drove off Route 819 in Hempfield Township, injuring three young children.

Angelo E. Baca, 43, is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving, careless driving, failing to use proper restraints, driving a vehicle without valid inspection, driving at an unsafe speed and five counts of reckless endangerment.

Trooper Nicholas Parker alleges in an affidavit of probable cause that none of the four children — all younger than 9 — riding in the rear seat was properly restrained in the accident that occurred at 3:42 p.m. in the 8100 block of Route 819. Three of them were injured, police said.

A woman passenger in the 2010 Kia Soul had to be extricated from the front seat, police said.

Parker reported in court documents that Baca and four of the five passengers in the SUV required treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg and at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

“Numerous empty methadone bottles prescribed to Baca were observed inside the vehicle,” Parker reported. “Baca left the roadway while negotiating a left-hand curve, traveled approximately 84 feet on the shoulder before striking a mailbox, another 111 feet before striking a utility pole and another 45 feet before coming to final rest.”

Parker acquired a search warrant to obtain Baca's blood test results at Forbes Hospital where he was treated, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled before Youngwood District Judge Anthony Bompiani.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

