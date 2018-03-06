Unity Township man charged with box cutter slashing during spat over $30, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police accused a 53-year-old Unity Township man of slashing a Derry area man with a box cutter in an argument over $30 late Monday, according to court documents.

Walt J. Oshie was arraigned on charges of aggravated and simple assault in connection with the 11:22 p.m. assault at the Joseph Malletz residence on the 1300 block of Latrobe Derry Road in Derry Township. Jeannette District Judge Joseph DeMarchis ordered Oshie be held in the Westmoreland County Prison after he failed to post $50,000 bond.

Trooper John Beynon alleges that Oshie and the alleged victim, Daniel R. Piper, no age available, got into an argument over messages Oshie left with a woman they both know about the alleged debt.

Beynon reported in court papers that Malletz and Piper had left the home and Oshie was texting the woman about Piper owing him money.

“... Oshie was texting a female that Piper and Malletz better get back there with Oshie's money,” Malletz told Beynon in an interview.

Once Piper and Malletz walked in the door, Oshie asked Piper, “Do you want a piece of me?'” Malletz told Beynon.

Malletz told Beynon that Piper then punched Oshie and the pair started “pushing and shoving each other,” Beynon wrote in court documents. “Malletz then heard Piper yell that Oshie had cut him and asked (Malletz) to call 911.”

Beynon reported that Beynon was taken to Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville and treated for multiple cuts on his left hand, a 10-inch cut on his left arm that required multiple staples and a 3-inch laceration on the left side of his face.

In an interview with Oshie at the state police barracks in Hempfield, Beynon said, Oshie claimed as he left Malletz's residence, he swung the knife “over his shoulder but didn't know if he hit Piper.”

Beynon said he recovered the blood-stained knife at the scene.

Oshie's preliminary hearing is scheduled March 14 before Bilik.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.