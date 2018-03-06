Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Major renovation planned at Hempfield Aldi

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 3:57 p.m.
Aldi Food Market on Triangle Drive in Hempfield will close temporarily in May for a major renovation. The store will reopen by the end of June.
Jacob Tierney | Tribune-Review
Aldi Food Market on Triangle Drive in Hempfield will close temporarily in May for a major renovation. The store will reopen by the end of June.

Updated 11 hours ago

The Aldi Food Market in Hempfield will soon be larger as part of the discount grocer's nationwide expansion plan.

The store on Triangle Drive will go from about 8,500 square feet to about 12,000, and from four aisles to five, according to J.R. Perry, Aldi Saxonburg division vice president.

“The new look of our Greensburg store will deliver on our customers' desire for a modern and convenient shopping experience with a focus on fresh items, including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections,” the company said in a statement.

Preliminary work has begun, and the store will close in mid-May for the most intensive renovations.

It will reopen by the end of June, Perry said.

The exact dates of the closure and reopening have not been determined.

Hempfield supervisors have approved the site plan for the project.

The Hempfield store is one of three Aldi locations in Westmoreland County. The others are in Latrobe and Irwin.

Aldi made its name selling low-cost food, eschewing popular name brands in favor of cheaper generic options. It's expanding rapidly across the country.

The Hempfield project is part of a $1.6 billion plan to renovate more than 1,300 stores in the United States by 2020. The company also is investing $3.4 billion to build about 900 stores by 2022, which would bring the nationwide total to about 2,500.

The Aldi store on Federal Drive in Penn Hills was renovated last year and reopened in November, and a new store opened at Pittsburgh Mills in Frazer the same month.

A grand reopening date for the Hempfield store will be announced within the next few months, Perry said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me