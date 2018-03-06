Major renovation planned at Hempfield Aldi

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Aldi Food Market in Hempfield will soon be larger as part of the discount grocer's nationwide expansion plan.

The store on Triangle Drive will go from about 8,500 square feet to about 12,000, and from four aisles to five, according to J.R. Perry, Aldi Saxonburg division vice president.

“The new look of our Greensburg store will deliver on our customers' desire for a modern and convenient shopping experience with a focus on fresh items, including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections,” the company said in a statement.

Preliminary work has begun, and the store will close in mid-May for the most intensive renovations.

It will reopen by the end of June, Perry said.

The exact dates of the closure and reopening have not been determined.

Hempfield supervisors have approved the site plan for the project.

The Hempfield store is one of three Aldi locations in Westmoreland County. The others are in Latrobe and Irwin.

Aldi made its name selling low-cost food, eschewing popular name brands in favor of cheaper generic options. It's expanding rapidly across the country.

The Hempfield project is part of a $1.6 billion plan to renovate more than 1,300 stores in the United States by 2020. The company also is investing $3.4 billion to build about 900 stores by 2022, which would bring the nationwide total to about 2,500.

The Aldi store on Federal Drive in Penn Hills was renovated last year and reopened in November, and a new store opened at Pittsburgh Mills in Frazer the same month.

A grand reopening date for the Hempfield store will be announced within the next few months, Perry said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.