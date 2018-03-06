Greensburg couple gives IUP $1.4 million

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania is renaming its Literary Center in honor of Bill and Judy Scheeren, of Greensburg, following an announcement that they have committed $1.4 million to the College of Education and Communications.

A university spokeswoman said the gift focuses on IUP's Literacy Center, a project by which graduate students seeking reading specialist certificates provide assessment and instruction for local youngsters who need assistance with reading and writing.

The Scheerens' gift also supports the campus's Labyrinth Center. The center supports IUP students with autism in the campus environment and provides scholarships.

Bill Scheeren, who graduated from IUP in 1968, is the retired chairman of the Hempfield Area School District's library department. Judy Scheeren is a long-time technology professor at Westmoreland County Community College. Both serve on IUP's College of Education and Communications Advancement Council.

“The Scheerens' gift in support of the literary center in our College of Education and Communications reflects their strong belief in the power of education and IUP's ability to prepare future teachers and serve our community,” said IUP President Michael Driscoll.

“Literacy is the keystone of an educated citizen and of our society. Effective literacy skills equate to higher levels of education, better employment opportunities, and a better future for all of us. Those skills are best acquired at a young age,” he added.

