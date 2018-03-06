Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Traffic restricted again for West Newton Bridge inspection

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 5:42 p.m.
A fly fisherman casts into the Youghiogheny River just above the West Newton bridge on the opening day of trout season in 2015.
Kim Stepinsky | for TRIB TOTAL MEDIA
Updated 11 hours ago

Traffic once again will be restricted on the West Newton Bridge, March 14-16, as PennDOT crews perform an inspection for a future project.

Alternating traffic will use one lane of the bridge on Route 136 while the other lane is closed between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Cranes will be visible around the bridge during the inspection work.

The inspection schedule is subject to change, depending on the weather.

The bridge, which crossed the Youghiogheny River, was reduced to one lane for an earlier inspection in late February.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

