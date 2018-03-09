Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Vandergrift woman's death, burial in woods remains active police case

Renatta Signorini
Friday, March 9, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Ronny Marie Cable.
Submitted
Ronny Marie Cable.
Tracks lead to where it is believed that Westmoreland County Detectives, the county coroners office, and a Mercyhurst Forensic Anthropology team, unearthed human remains in a remote wooded area off of Strawcutter Road along Kiser Lane , in Derry Township, on Friday, March 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Tracks lead to where it is believed that Westmoreland County Detectives, the county coroners office, and a Mercyhurst Forensic Anthropology team, unearthed human remains in a remote wooded area off of Strawcutter Road along Kiser Lane , in Derry Township, on Friday, March 10, 2017.
Westmoreland County Detectives, the county coroners office, and a Mercyhurst Forensic Anthropology team unearthed human remains in a remote wooded area off of Strawcutter Road along Kiser Lane , in Derry Township, on Friday, March 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Westmoreland County Detectives, the county coroners office, and a Mercyhurst Forensic Anthropology team unearthed human remains in a remote wooded area off of Strawcutter Road along Kiser Lane , in Derry Township, on Friday, March 10, 2017.

Updated 6 hours ago

It's been one year since the remains believed to be missing Vandergrift woman Ronny Marie Cable were removed from a remote wooded area in Derry Township.

Investigators have yet to make an arrest in the homicide case.

“It's still a very active investigation,” District Attorney John Peck said Friday. “We're making efforts to take a different approach.”

Westmoreland County detectives were led to the site off Strawcutter Road not far from Keystone State Park through their investigation. They found what authorities believe are Cable's burned remains , which were excavated March 10, 2017, with help from a Mercyhurst University forensic anthropology team .

“We're attempting to adopt a new avenue of approach ... to identify, with some certainty, who the defendant or defendants are,” Peck said.

Coroner Ken Bacha on Friday referred questions about the formal identification of the remains to the District Attorney's Office. He said last year that a formal identification was expected to take weeks. Peck declined to comment.

Some of Cable's family members declined to comment this week; others did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Cable was last seen the evening of Feb. 16, 2017, with two men at the Walmart in Harrison Township, Allegheny County, police have said. The group was seen later that night at Cable's home. All three got into a red car.

Vandergrift police have said a charge was made to her bank account the following night at a bar. Police have said there is no indication Cable used her cellphone after Feb. 16, 2017.

Investigators contended with muddy, snowy and cold conditions and hilly terrain along Kiser Lane to reach the spot in Derry Township where the remains were found and removed. Jewelry and other items found there belonged to Cable, investigators said.

Anyone with information about Cable's death is asked to call county detectives at 724-830-3272.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@ tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

