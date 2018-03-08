Westmoreland 32nd out 347 counties for wage growth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County's average weekly wage increased by 1.1 percent to $839 between the third quarter of 2016 and the third quarter of 2017, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That compared favorably with a national decline in average weekly wages of -0.6 percent and put the county in a three-way tie for 32nd in wage growth among the 347 largest counties in the country.

Westmoreland County's employment saw a slight increase of 0.5 percent to 134,700 jobs, which placed it in a 10-way tie for 233rd in job growth. National job growth was 1 percent.

Allegheny County's employment grew 1.1 percent to 699,000 jobs, which put it in a 12-way tie for 145th for job growth. The county's average weekly wage fell -1.6 percent to $1,076, which tied it with 13 other counties for 217th.

Midland, Texas, topped both lists with a job growth of 10.4 percent and a wage growth of 8.4 percent. Collier, Fla., was at the bottom of the job growth list with a -5.2 percent loss of jobs. Mercer, N.J., saw the largest average weekly wage drop at -8.8 percent.

