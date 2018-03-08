Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland 32nd out 347 counties for wage growth

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
Construction workers prepare a concrete pad for support of a steel casing that will house steam generation pumps at the Tenaska Westmoreland Generating Station on Wednesday, Feb.22, 2017. The natural-gas fired power plant, expected to open by December 2018, has been cited as a factor in Westmoreland County's strong wage growth in 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Construction workers prepare a concrete pad for support of a steel casing that will house steam generation pumps at the Tenaska Westmoreland Generating Station on Wednesday, Feb.22, 2017. The natural-gas fired power plant, expected to open by December 2018, has been cited as a factor in Westmoreland County's strong wage growth in 2017.

Updated 8 hours ago

Westmoreland County's average weekly wage increased by 1.1 percent to $839 between the third quarter of 2016 and the third quarter of 2017, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That compared favorably with a national decline in average weekly wages of -0.6 percent and put the county in a three-way tie for 32nd in wage growth among the 347 largest counties in the country.

Westmoreland County's employment saw a slight increase of 0.5 percent to 134,700 jobs, which placed it in a 10-way tie for 233rd in job growth. National job growth was 1 percent.

Allegheny County's employment grew 1.1 percent to 699,000 jobs, which put it in a 12-way tie for 145th for job growth. The county's average weekly wage fell -1.6 percent to $1,076, which tied it with 13 other counties for 217th.

Midland, Texas, topped both lists with a job growth of 10.4 percent and a wage growth of 8.4 percent. Collier, Fla., was at the bottom of the job growth list with a -5.2 percent loss of jobs. Mercer, N.J., saw the largest average weekly wage drop at -8.8 percent.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me