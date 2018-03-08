Police: New York man arrested in Hempfield tried to use stolen ID to buy phones

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A New York man was arrested Wednesday at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield while allegedly attempting to buy cellphones using an account of an out-of-state AT&T customer, state police said.

Ramses N. Acosta, 37, was arrested at the AT&T store after employees called troopers after finding that the customer who has the account, also from New York, never met Acosta, according to court papers filed with Hempfield District Judge Anthony Bompiani.

The two phones were valued at more than $2,300, according to court dockets.

“(Acosta) related that he knew the account was not his and planned on paying the taxes on the phones then selling them,” Trooper Bradley Ditzler wrote in the affidavit.

Acosta is charged with identity theft and criminal attempt. A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 13.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib