Former Greensburg roommate charged in home invasion

A Greensburg man was arrested Thursday on charges of allegedly robbing a former roommate of $300 and a cellphone during a home invasion last week, according to city police.

Derrick F. Douglas, 20, was arraigned on charges of robbery, criminal conspiracy, simple assault, making terroristic threats, theft, receiving stolen property and two counts of unlawful restraint before District Judge Chris Flanigan. He was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $300,000 bond.

Douglas, who unsuccessfully attempted to conceal his identity, and a second man, who had his face covered with a bandanna, entered an apartment on the 400 block of South Euclid Avenue about 6:40 p.m. March 2 and pointed a gun at a female resident, Patrolman Hank Fontana Jr. alleged in an affidavit of probable cause.

“Douglas grabbed the victim by her shirt, held a gun to her face and pushed her against a wall in the kitchen demanding the $300 that he had observed the victim counting inside the residence earlier,” Fontana wrote.

Police later learned Douglas is the woman's former roommate.

Police reported in court documents that after getting the cash, Douglas grabbed a cellphone out of the hand of a male juvenile who was standing nearby.

“As Douglas and the second male exited the residence ... Douglas stated, ‘I'm taking this, too,'” Fontana quoted witnesses as saying during an interview.

The second suspect has not been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

