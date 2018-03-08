Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Norwin schools cleared for classes Friday after bomb threat prompts search, reward offer

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 3:12 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Norwin School District officials said classes will be in session at all district buildings Friday after a bomb threat received by administrators cancelled Thursday's after-school activities on the Norwin main campus.

In a notice posted on the district website, Norwin officials said Norwin High School was searched Thursday as a result of a threat that cited an incident to occur Friday, and the building was ruled “safe for occupancy.”

As a precaution, school officials recommended students should bring only those bags and materials that are absolutely necessary Friday.

“All students and belongings will be searched upon entering the high school,” officials said in the notice.

North Huntingdon police are assisting district officials in investigating the threat. School officials said explosive-sniffing dogs were used in the building search Thursday night.

According to the notice, the district is offering a $1,000 reward for “credible information” leading to the arrest and conviction of the “individual responsible for writing threatening messages on school property relating to the most recent incidents” at the high school. The information must be in writing, signed and presented to high school administrators.

District officials also asked anyone with credible information about the bomb threat to contact township police at 724-863-8800.

The high school was evacuated the morning of Feb. 27 after an earlier bomb threat was discovered at the school.

That threat was reported to North Huntingdon police dispatch around 9:20 a.m. Students and the staff were taken to the football stadium on campus and, after a canine search, were allowed to return around noon for lunch and remaining classes.

Staff reporter Jeff Himler contributed. Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me