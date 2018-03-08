Norwin schools cleared for classes Friday after bomb threat prompts search, reward offer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Norwin School District officials said classes will be in session at all district buildings Friday after a bomb threat received by administrators cancelled Thursday's after-school activities on the Norwin main campus.

In a notice posted on the district website, Norwin officials said Norwin High School was searched Thursday as a result of a threat that cited an incident to occur Friday, and the building was ruled “safe for occupancy.”

As a precaution, school officials recommended students should bring only those bags and materials that are absolutely necessary Friday.

“All students and belongings will be searched upon entering the high school,” officials said in the notice.

North Huntingdon police are assisting district officials in investigating the threat. School officials said explosive-sniffing dogs were used in the building search Thursday night.

According to the notice, the district is offering a $1,000 reward for “credible information” leading to the arrest and conviction of the “individual responsible for writing threatening messages on school property relating to the most recent incidents” at the high school. The information must be in writing, signed and presented to high school administrators.

District officials also asked anyone with credible information about the bomb threat to contact township police at 724-863-8800.

The high school was evacuated the morning of Feb. 27 after an earlier bomb threat was discovered at the school.

That threat was reported to North Huntingdon police dispatch around 9:20 a.m. Students and the staff were taken to the football stadium on campus and, after a canine search, were allowed to return around noon for lunch and remaining classes.

Staff reporter Jeff Himler contributed. Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.