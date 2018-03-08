Greensburg area banker honored

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg area woman, LaDawn Yesho, won the inaugural Champion for Women Award recently at the Pennsylvania Bankers Association's fifth annual Women in Banking Conference.

The award honored Yesho, executive vice president and chief audit executive, at S&T Bank for her efforts to promote and inspire women in the workplace to reach their full potential.

The Champion for Women Award celebrates a seasoned professional who through personal commitment, application, and dedication is invested in others, celebrates success in others, and fosters growth to the fullest potential.

“LaDawn sets the bar high for female executives in the banking industry,” said Todd D. Brice, president and chief executive officer at S&T Bank. “She goes above and beyond the responsibilities of her role to pave the way for women leaders at the bank and within the community. It's great for her efforts to be recognized outside the walls of the bank.”

Yesho, who has been with S&T Bank for nine years, is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the bank's auditing functions. She holds a Certified Public Accountant license and Certification in Risk Management Assurance designation

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib