Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Unity board approves plan for Saint Vincent library expansion

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 8:10 p.m.
The proposed design for a library expansion for humanities and technology education at Saint Vincent College.
The proposed design for a library expansion for humanities and technology education at Saint Vincent College.

Updated 5 hours ago

Unity supervisors have approved plans for expansion of the Latimer Family Library at Saint Vincent College.

According to the site plan approved Thursday, the two-story expansion will involve about 13,000 square feet on just under two acres at the campus.

College officials announced in December that the project would provide room for art galleries and a technology information hub.

If the college's board of directors approves the project, possibly on Friday, planners hope to break ground this spring.

The expansion project is expected to cost in excess of $20 million, according to Suzanne English, the college's vice president of marketing and communications.

She said the project will provide “a variety of media to support teaching and learning, research and scholarship” and will include “expanded access to electronic resources and instructional technology, collaborative work spaces for faculty and students, and interactive suites for small group study.”

The project previously was approved by the township planning commission.

Township engineering consultant Dan Schmitt said the college doesn't expect any additional sewage taps will be required for the building. He explained an earth disturbance permit and plans for controlling storm water and erosion and sedimentation still must be approved.

According to the college's website, the library offers a computer lab with Wi-Fi connectivity. It houses nearly 290,000 books and periodicals — including more than 100 rare volumes that are at least 500 years old, 99,000 microforms and 3,000 musical scores.

Church shifts proposed columbarium

The supervisors also approved a revised plan for expansion of Charter Oak United Methodist Church along Frye Farm Road.

Chuck Nevins, chairman of the church council, said a proposed outdoor columbarium — a wall with niches for urns containing cremated remains — will be shifted toward the side of the property, farther away from the church building.

The project also includes two separate additions to the building — one that will provide an extra 3,551 square feet on the west side and another that will add a 3,794-square-foot, second-story chapel on the east side.

If all goes well, construction could begin in 2019, Nevins said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me