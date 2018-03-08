Unity board approves plan for Saint Vincent library expansion

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Unity supervisors have approved plans for expansion of the Latimer Family Library at Saint Vincent College.

According to the site plan approved Thursday, the two-story expansion will involve about 13,000 square feet on just under two acres at the campus.

College officials announced in December that the project would provide room for art galleries and a technology information hub.

If the college's board of directors approves the project, possibly on Friday, planners hope to break ground this spring.

The expansion project is expected to cost in excess of $20 million, according to Suzanne English, the college's vice president of marketing and communications.

She said the project will provide “a variety of media to support teaching and learning, research and scholarship” and will include “expanded access to electronic resources and instructional technology, collaborative work spaces for faculty and students, and interactive suites for small group study.”

The project previously was approved by the township planning commission.

Township engineering consultant Dan Schmitt said the college doesn't expect any additional sewage taps will be required for the building. He explained an earth disturbance permit and plans for controlling storm water and erosion and sedimentation still must be approved.

According to the college's website, the library offers a computer lab with Wi-Fi connectivity. It houses nearly 290,000 books and periodicals — including more than 100 rare volumes that are at least 500 years old, 99,000 microforms and 3,000 musical scores.

Church shifts proposed columbarium

The supervisors also approved a revised plan for expansion of Charter Oak United Methodist Church along Frye Farm Road.

Chuck Nevins, chairman of the church council, said a proposed outdoor columbarium — a wall with niches for urns containing cremated remains — will be shifted toward the side of the property, farther away from the church building.

The project also includes two separate additions to the building — one that will provide an extra 3,551 square feet on the west side and another that will add a 3,794-square-foot, second-story chapel on the east side.

If all goes well, construction could begin in 2019, Nevins said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.