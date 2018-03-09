Unity supervisors consider day to collect TVs, household hazardous waste

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Unity supervisors are proposing a drop-off collection that would provide a legal and convenient way for residents to dispose of old electronics and other difficult-to-discard waste.

Supervisors Vice Chairman Ed Poponick said Thursday he has contacted Cochranton-based Environmental Coordination Services and Recycling about conducting a collection of items including household hazardous waste, televisions and other electronics on the grounds of the township municipal building along Beatty County Road.

According to Poponick, the event might be held on a Saturday in June, with a specific date to be determined. Fees may apply for dropping off some items.

According to its website, the company, which has a location in Evans City, has a permit to “demanufacture” electronic equipment.

Local options for responsibly disposing of televisions and other electronics have been severely limited since an April 12 arson caused Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling to stop accepting those items at its headquarters at Innovative Park in Unity. The nonprofit has been stymied in attempts to find a new area site with expanded indoor storage that would allow it to resume collection of electronics.

Poponick mentioned the proposed collection at the Unity office when resident Michelle Kozusko commented on the growing numbers of televisions that are being dumped illegally in the township.

“There's nowhere for these TVs to go,” she said. “People need a place to put them other than along the road.”

As noted on its website, Environmental Coordination Services and Recycling has a number of household hazardous waste collection events lined up in the weeks ahead — including in Butler and Indiana counties, Monroeville, Lower Burrell and Cranberry. Advance registration is required for the collections.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.