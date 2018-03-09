Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Hempfield Area High School closed Friday due to mass shooting threat

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, March 9, 2018, 7:27 a.m.
Buses are parked at First Student school bus transportation in Hempfield, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Buses are parked at First Student school bus transportation in Hempfield, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

Updated 26 minutes ago

State police learned Friday that a few Hempfield Area High School students discussed a mass shooting threat during musical practice a night earlier, but investigators found no evidence of a hit list or intention of such a shooting, according to Superintendent Tammy Wolicki .

Classes were cancelled around 7 a.m. Friday immediately after administrators learned of the alleged threat. School buses and student drivers were sent back home. The middle and elementary schools operated on two-hour delays.

The situation caused officials to close the high school “because of discussion among students that was not immediately reported and was then shared with other students and parents, creating widespread fear based on hearsay,” Wolicki wrote in a message posted around 2:45 p.m. Friday on the district website. “We will continue to investigate to learn the origin of this rumor, and when found, the student will be disciplined.”

Investigators learned that the musical director and other adult staff were not informed during Thursday's practice for “The Wizard of Oz” of the potential threat. Some students reported the situation after practice to their parents.

The threat was not reported to state police or school officials until 6:45 a.m. Friday, Wolicki said.

The threat reportedly was to be carried out during a planned school assembly Friday morning, according to a previous message from the superintendent.

“Information of a potential threat needs to be reported immediately to building principals, teachers, other district personnel, the Safe Schools Hotline, and/or the PA State Police,” Wolicki said.

Parents can anonymously use the hotline to report concerning matters in a number of ways: smartphone application, website, phone call or text message. The information has been added to the district's website . The high school will be open Friday night and during the weekend for extra-curricular activities. Classes will resume Monday with an increased police presence.

Wolicki said building principals and the district's police officer have been discussing with students the consequences of threats, including expulsion.

“In situations that require a school to be closed and create widespread fear, the discipline is levied to the maximum extent of our policy,” she said.

State Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, on Friday expressed frustration over the threat.

“We must do something that matters,” Ward said. “It causes such a disruption and it causes so much fear.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

Related Content
School threat makers can face felony charges, permanent criminal record
It's hard to know what goes through children's minds when they make threats against their peers or a school. But regardless of whether the ...
State senator wants to make armed security guards at schools mandatory
A senator from McKeesport wants to pass a law that requires all schools to hire armed security guards and another that would create an 11-member ...
Norwin student, 14, accused of making 3 bomb threats at high school
A Norwin student faces criminal prosecution in connection with three bomb threats in 10 school days at the high school, according to police and Superintendent ...
Police charge 14-year-old with making threats at Leechburg Area
Gilpin police have identified the Leechburg Area School District student arrested Thursday night in relation to an online threat as a 14-year-old girl. The teen ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me