Hempfield Area High School closed Friday due to mass shooting threat

State police learned Friday that a few Hempfield Area High School students discussed a mass shooting threat during musical practice a night earlier, but investigators found no evidence of a hit list or intention of such a shooting, according to Superintendent Tammy Wolicki .

Classes were cancelled around 7 a.m. Friday immediately after administrators learned of the alleged threat. School buses and student drivers were sent back home. The middle and elementary schools operated on two-hour delays.

The situation caused officials to close the high school “because of discussion among students that was not immediately reported and was then shared with other students and parents, creating widespread fear based on hearsay,” Wolicki wrote in a message posted around 2:45 p.m. Friday on the district website. “We will continue to investigate to learn the origin of this rumor, and when found, the student will be disciplined.”

Investigators learned that the musical director and other adult staff were not informed during Thursday's practice for “The Wizard of Oz” of the potential threat. Some students reported the situation after practice to their parents.

The threat was not reported to state police or school officials until 6:45 a.m. Friday, Wolicki said.

The threat reportedly was to be carried out during a planned school assembly Friday morning, according to a previous message from the superintendent.

“Information of a potential threat needs to be reported immediately to building principals, teachers, other district personnel, the Safe Schools Hotline, and/or the PA State Police,” Wolicki said.

Parents can anonymously use the hotline to report concerning matters in a number of ways: smartphone application, website, phone call or text message. The information has been added to the district's website . The high school will be open Friday night and during the weekend for extra-curricular activities. Classes will resume Monday with an increased police presence.

Wolicki said building principals and the district's police officer have been discussing with students the consequences of threats, including expulsion.

“In situations that require a school to be closed and create widespread fear, the discipline is levied to the maximum extent of our policy,” she said.

State Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, on Friday expressed frustration over the threat.

“We must do something that matters,” Ward said. “It causes such a disruption and it causes so much fear.”

