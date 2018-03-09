Police: Nurse at Greensburg care home stole painkillers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg police this week charged a nurse at a care home with stealing prescription painkillers from the pharmacy, according to court documents.

Ashley A. Claybourne, 34, of Avonmore, allegedly stole 10 hydromorphone pills from the pharmacy at St. Anne's Nursing Home between Feb. 1 and March 2, according to a complaint filed by Detective John Swank.

Claybourne is charged with possession of a controlled substance, obtaining a controlled substance through deception, misbranding a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, theft and receiving stolen property.

The theft was uncovered after nursing home employees discovered the pill packaging in the secured pharmacy “appeared tampered with,” Swank said in an affidavit of probable cause filed before Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan.

Swank reported that Claybourne admitted to the thefts in an interview.

“Claybourne said she had been under a lot of stress recently and needed the medication to help alleviate stress. Claybourne denied that she was selling the pills or giving them to anyone else,” Swank wrote.

Claybourne was served the complaint via mailed summons, according to online records. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled before Flanigan.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.