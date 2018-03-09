Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Police: Nurse at Greensburg care home stole painkillers

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, March 9, 2018, 9:24 a.m.
Abuse of painkillers, heroin, fentanyl and other opioids across the country has resulted in tens of thousands of children being taken from their homes and placed in the foster care system.
Patrick Sison/AP
Abuse of painkillers, heroin, fentanyl and other opioids across the country has resulted in tens of thousands of children being taken from their homes and placed in the foster care system.

Updated 5 hours ago

Greensburg police this week charged a nurse at a care home with stealing prescription painkillers from the pharmacy, according to court documents.

Ashley A. Claybourne, 34, of Avonmore, allegedly stole 10 hydromorphone pills from the pharmacy at St. Anne's Nursing Home between Feb. 1 and March 2, according to a complaint filed by Detective John Swank.

Claybourne is charged with possession of a controlled substance, obtaining a controlled substance through deception, misbranding a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, theft and receiving stolen property.

The theft was uncovered after nursing home employees discovered the pill packaging in the secured pharmacy “appeared tampered with,” Swank said in an affidavit of probable cause filed before Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan.

Swank reported that Claybourne admitted to the thefts in an interview.

“Claybourne said she had been under a lot of stress recently and needed the medication to help alleviate stress. Claybourne denied that she was selling the pills or giving them to anyone else,” Swank wrote.

Claybourne was served the complaint via mailed summons, according to online records. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled before Flanigan.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me