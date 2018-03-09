Fire reported at Hempfield Heights apartment building

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More than two dozen residents of a a Hempfield Township apartment building were temporarily displaced Friday after an electrical fire.

Hempfield Heights resident Jennifer Bekhit said she noticed a smoke odor and lights dimming and flickering in her apartment Friday morning when she heard pounding on her door from apartment complex employees.

"The employees were telling us we had to get out of the building quick. I went into the kitchen and it was filled with smoke already," said Bekhit.

Residents of two-story Building B on West Hills Drive were evacuated around 11 a.m. after a reported fire inside one of the buildings at the complex just off of Route 30. Bekhit said she grabbed her coat and fled.

"I live right above the maintenance room where the fire was reported. The firemen got here pretty quick," she said.

There were no reports of injuries.

Hempfield Township fire investigator Doug Fordyce, who also is Hannastown fire chief, said the fire was determined to be electrical and started in the first floor maintenance room. A state police fire marshal was also on the scene assisting in the investigation.

"But the exact cause remains under investigation," Fordyce said.

Carbon Fire Chief George Reese said the apartment houses about 24 apartments.

"We've called the American Red Cross who will be assisting them," Reese said.

