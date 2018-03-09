Greensburg City Council to vote on marijuana dispensary, police promotions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg City Council will vote Monday on the second attempt at a site plan for Westmoreland County's only medical marijuana facility.

The city in September approved Keystone Integrated Care's first plan for a 4,000-square-foot dispensary, but construction was delayed as the company struggled to raise the money to build it.

It's coming back with a more modest proposal for a dispensary of about 3,000 square feet at 303 E. Pittsburgh St., which was donated to the company by the Westmoreland County Land Bank.

If approved, Keystone Integrated Care intends to begin construction soon and open in June.

Council will also vote on a site plan for a new residence hall at Seton Hill University. The facility would be large enough to house 150 students.

Additionally, council is expected to promote two sergeants at the Greensburg Police Department to lieutenants.

Jason Gain and Shawn Denning are up for promotions.

The department must have 27 police officers, including three lieutenants and three sergeants, as dictated by its contract with the city. It has not had enough lieutenants for several years because of a wave of nine retirements and resignations from 2014 through 2016, creating a shortage of experienced officers.

Once Gaines and Denning are promoted, the department will be back to full strength, according to Chief Chad Zucco.

Sergeants make a base salary of $80,493 a year, plus an extra 1 percent for every year the officer has been with the department as longevity pay.

Lieutenants make a base of $81,928 a year, plus the same longevity pay.

Gain has been with the department since 2004, Denning since 2008.

