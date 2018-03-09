Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg City Council to vote on marijuana dispensary, police promotions

Jacob Teirney | Friday, March 9, 2018, 4:18 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Greensburg City Council will vote Monday on the second attempt at a site plan for Westmoreland County's only medical marijuana facility.

The city in September approved Keystone Integrated Care's first plan for a 4,000-square-foot dispensary, but construction was delayed as the company struggled to raise the money to build it.

It's coming back with a more modest proposal for a dispensary of about 3,000 square feet at 303 E. Pittsburgh St., which was donated to the company by the Westmoreland County Land Bank.

If approved, Keystone Integrated Care intends to begin construction soon and open in June.

Council will also vote on a site plan for a new residence hall at Seton Hill University. The facility would be large enough to house 150 students.

Additionally, council is expected to promote two sergeants at the Greensburg Police Department to lieutenants.

Jason Gain and Shawn Denning are up for promotions.

The department must have 27 police officers, including three lieutenants and three sergeants, as dictated by its contract with the city. It has not had enough lieutenants for several years because of a wave of nine retirements and resignations from 2014 through 2016, creating a shortage of experienced officers.

Once Gaines and Denning are promoted, the department will be back to full strength, according to Chief Chad Zucco.

Sergeants make a base salary of $80,493 a year, plus an extra 1 percent for every year the officer has been with the department as longevity pay.

Lieutenants make a base of $81,928 a year, plus the same longevity pay.

Gain has been with the department since 2004, Denning since 2008.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me