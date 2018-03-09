Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Norwin student, 14, accused of making 3 bomb threats at high school

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, March 9, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
An aerial view of the Norwin School District campus.
A Norwin student faces criminal prosecution in connection with three bomb threats in 10 school days at the high school, according to police and Superintendent William Kerr.

The 14-year-old male, who was not identified, will be charged with three counts each of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct through juvenile court, said North Huntingdon Police Lt. Rod Mahinske, acting chief.

Terroristic threats is a felony. The other two charges are misdemeanors.

The student was identified as the culprit after an investigation, Kerr and Mahinske said.

The threats occurred at the school on Feb. 23 and 27 and Thursday, Mahinske said.

The Feb. 23 threat involved just one word and details about it weren't released to the public, he said.

Students were evacuated on Feb. 27 after another threat was reported to township police at 9:20 a.m. The school day resumed around noon after the building was cleared.

Officials canceled after-school activities Thursday after a third threat was received by administrators. Classes continued as normal Friday after the building was cleared.

All three investigations cost time and manpower, Mahinske said. Township officers and explosive-sniffing dogs and their handlers typically spent a few hours at the school to investigate each threat. In the immediate aftermath, township police increased their presence at the school, taking officers away from other duties.

On Thursday, six dogs and their handlers traveled from law enforcement agencies in Pittsburgh and Allegheny, Butler and Westmoreland counties.

Felony charges could stay on a person's record, even if he was charged as a juvenile, for life . Punishment in such juvenile cases can vary based on several factors, including the individual and the type of threat that is alleged.

At least 13 juveniles across the region, ages 12 to 17, are facing terroristic threats charges in connection with school-threat investigations.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

