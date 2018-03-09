Youngwood man's traffic tickets lead to arrest for possession of pills, pot

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Youngwood man serving probation for illegal possession of marijuana and arrears on traffic fines was stopped Thursday in Greensburg and arrested for possession of prescription painkillers and a small amount of marijuana.

Patrolman Hank Fontana reported in an affidavit of probable cause that he saw Robert A. Fields Jr., 20, walking along College Avenue about 8:55 p.m. and get into a car.

“I knew he had two arrest warrants through the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Department for failing to make payments on traffic-related offenses,” Fontana wrote.

Fontana said he made a traffic stop and Fields was placed under arrest.

Fields was questioned and later searched at city hall, where police found a plastic bag concealed inside his underwear containing numerous oxycodone pills and another plastic bag containing a small amount of marijuana, Fontana reported.

On Feb. 14, Fields pleaded guilty to illegal possession of marijuana and was sentenced to one year of probation. He is awaiting trial in a separate drug possession case following his arrest in September by Greensburg police, according to online dockets.

Fields was arraigned Friday before Flanigan on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $250,000 bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.