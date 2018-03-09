Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Youngwood man's traffic tickets lead to arrest for possession of pills, pot

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, March 9, 2018, 3:36 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 1 hour ago

A Youngwood man serving probation for illegal possession of marijuana and arrears on traffic fines was stopped Thursday in Greensburg and arrested for possession of prescription painkillers and a small amount of marijuana.

Patrolman Hank Fontana reported in an affidavit of probable cause that he saw Robert A. Fields Jr., 20, walking along College Avenue about 8:55 p.m. and get into a car.

“I knew he had two arrest warrants through the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Department for failing to make payments on traffic-related offenses,” Fontana wrote.

Fontana said he made a traffic stop and Fields was placed under arrest.

Fields was questioned and later searched at city hall, where police found a plastic bag concealed inside his underwear containing numerous oxycodone pills and another plastic bag containing a small amount of marijuana, Fontana reported.

On Feb. 14, Fields pleaded guilty to illegal possession of marijuana and was sentenced to one year of probation. He is awaiting trial in a separate drug possession case following his arrest in September by Greensburg police, according to online dockets.

Fields was arraigned Friday before Flanigan on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $250,000 bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me