Latrobe man accused in killing gets case separated from co-defendants

One of the three men charged with killing a Latrobe man during a botched robbery more than two years ago will have a separate trial from his two co-defendants, a Westmoreland County judge ruled Friday.

Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio granted a defense motion to have the case against Zachary McGrath, 22, severed from the prosecutions of two 19-year-old men charged with participating in the January 2016 shooting death of 20-year-old Daniel McNerny in Latrobe.

Public defender Wayne McGrew had contended that McGrath would be prejudiced by having his case tried together with Austin Krinock and Colin Gearhart, who also were implicated in McNerny's murder.

“It is anticipated the defendants will have antagonistic defenses,” McGrew wrote.

All three men are charged with second- and third-degree murder and other offenses.

Police contend McGrath, Gearhart and Krinock, along with another man who was not charged, plotted to rob two Allegheny County drug dealers in retaliation for a fight one of them had a month earlier with a woman. McNerny, who was at a Latrobe apartment at the time to buy drugs, was shot during the incident.

The robbery was to occur at Gearhart's home after an $80 drug deal as McGrath, wearing a mask, waited outside.

Police said McNerny was unaware of the robbery plot, confronted the masked man and was shot twice as they struggled for the gun.

Investigators said McGrath fled the scene instead of calling for help for the wounded McNerny, while Gearhart and Krinock stayed at the apartment and worked to remove incriminating evidence, such as the drugs and weapons.

Krinock and Gearhart were 17 when they were arrested. Along with McGrath, they were charged as adults.

Bilik-DeFazio in December denied a request from Gearhart to have his case moved to juvenile court. The judge heard testimony Friday on another pretrial motion filed by Gearhart seeking to have statements he made to police barred from evidence. A decision on that request has not been made.

Krinock is scheduled to appear before Bilik-DeFazio on April 2 for a hearing to determine if his case should be transferred to juvenile court.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.