Olympic medalist John-Henry Krueger coming to Greensburg in April

Olympic silver medalist and Pittsburgh area native John-Henry Krueger will visit Greensburg's Kirk S. Nevin Arena next month, his former coach said.

Krueger won a silver medal in the 1,000 meter short-track speed skating event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. He will hold training exercises with aspiring speed skaters on April 2, said Bob Halden , secretary of the Pittsburgh Speedskating Club.

“We will have them work with him — both dry land training techniques and speed skating techniques on the ice,” Halden said.

The event, scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m., is being sponsored by the Pittsburgh Speedskating Club and Nevin Arena.

Halden said the arena is opening specially for the event.

Krueger, 22, of McMurray, ended an eight-year speed skating drought for U.S. speed skaters when he won the silver medal on Feb. 17.

