Westmoreland

Sen. Kim Ward pushes tougher state laws in school threat cases

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, March 9, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
State Senator Kim Ward speaks at a address the harmful effects of the elimination of sales tax exemptions proposed in Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget in a press conference on April 23, 2015 at the Westmoreland County Republican Committee Headquarters in Greensburg.
Updated 8 hours ago

In light of more than 40 school-related threats made in Southwestern Pennsylvania since the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., North Huntingdon Police and Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, hope to toughen state laws for students and others under 21 charged with making threats.

Ward said Friday that she plans to seek co-sponsors next week in Harrisburg for two proposed bills.

One would suspend the driver's license of a person under 21 who makes a threat from anywhere toward a school-related location. It would expand an existing law that Ward said states that the driver's license of a person under 21 can be suspended when they make a threat while on school grounds during a school-sponsored activity.

“We need to make it more tangible,” she said. “Losing their license is a big deal.”

The second proposed bill would require district attorneys and judges to request and review the disciplinary records of a student charged in connection with a school threat. It would require judges to order the defendant to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

At least 13 juveniles across the region, ages 12 to 17, are facing terroristic threats charges in connection with school-threat investigations.

Area school superintendents and police, including officers in North Huntingdon who have investigated threats in the Norwin School District, have discussed with her their frustration, hardships and increased costs because of the rash of threats, Ward said.

Township police hope to amend the terroristic threats statute to make “all threats against educational facilities and educators — including those that are written, spoken or made on social media — a third-degree felony,” according to a letter issued by Norwin Superintendent William Kerr.

“We just feel it would be so much more appropriate,” said North Huntingdon police Lt. Rod Mahinske, acting chief. “A lot of these kids don't understand this. They think it's a joke.”

A terroristic threat charge is a third-degree felony if the threat causes an evacuation. Otherwise, it is considered a misdemeanor.

Ward said she plans to meet with township police to discuss their proposal.

Felony charges could stay on a person's record for life, even if he or she was charged as a juvenile. Punishment in such juvenile cases can vary based on several factors, including the individual and the type of threat that is alleged.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

