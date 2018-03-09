Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

State Ethics Commission: No violation in North Huntingdon asphalt millings case

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, March 9, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
The state Ethics Commission ruled Friday that a North Huntingdon Township commissioner did not commit an ethics act violation in 2012 when he directed asphalt millings from the municipality's streets be hauled to his son's residence.

In a decision released Friday, the commission ruled that commissioner David Herold's orders to have PennDOT trucks deliver the millings to the driveway of his son Jonathan's home was not an ethics act violation because there was insufficient evidence of any financial gain.

The elder Herold was a highway foreman at PennDOT's Westmoreland shed at the time, although he is now retired, the agency noted.

Attempts to reach Herold for comment were unsuccessful.

The commission said Herold and the agency reached a consent agreement involving Herold's failure to disclose his PennDOT income on state-mandated statements of financial interests he filed in 2012 and 2013.

Herold has agreed to pay $500 in connection with the financial disclosure violations. He was directed to update his financial interest statements for both calendar years.

Also under the agreement, Herold agreed to pay the commission another $250 to cover expenses and costs of the investigation.

Rob Caruso, executive director of the State Ethics Commission, said the statements of financial interest are reviewed during the normal course of investigations into elected officials. During the review, investigators learned of the discrepancies in Herold's 2012 and 2013 financial statements, Caruso said.

As to the asphalt millings, Caruso said “investigators were unable to determine how many loads of millings” were taken to Herold's son's house.

In 2016, the township began an investigation into the matter and hired a private investigation firm, Ideal Investigations and Security Group LLC of White Oak, to make a written report that was forwarded to state officials.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

