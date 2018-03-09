Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg Salem Mini-THON kicks off Saturday

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, March 9, 2018, 5:00 p.m.

A yearlong campaign by Greensburg Salem High School students to raise money for children with cancer will wrap up this weekend with a 12-hour dance marathon.

The Mini-THON will kick off at the high school Saturday evening, and will be open to the public from 7 to 10 p.m.

Several entertainers will perform, including artist Cody Sabol, who will be creating art live at the event, according to student organizer Emily Earle.

The students behind the Mini-THON have held a series of events to raise money throughout the school year, most recently a pancake breakfast at the high school Feb. 3.

They're not sure how much they've raised, but it's more than $11,000, according to Earle.

Their goal is $25,000, up from the $21,000 raised last year.

The money goes to Four Diamonds, which covers medical expenses for children with cancer and funds cancer research through Penn State Children's Hospital.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

