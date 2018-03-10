Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Mt. Pleasant drug bust ends month-long investigation

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Saturday, March 10, 2018, 3:36 p.m.
Getty Images

Updated 6 hours ago

Mt. Pleasant Borough police on Saturday recovered heroin, crack cocaine and stolen firearms from a Pleasant Acres Apartments residence they raided a night earlier after a month-long investigation.

Found outside the apartment was 30 bricks of heroin, four bags of crack and three stolen handguns, Office Nathan Ellwood said.

"It was located in a trash bag in the back," Ellwood said.

On Friday night, Mt. Pleasant police recovered about $7,000 and 84 grams of marijuana, Ellwood said. Though much of the crack-cocaine and heroine was destroyed, equipment for cooking crack-cocaine and remnants of the drugs were also found in the residence, Ellwood said.

Following the bust Friday, three men taken to Westmoreland County Prison. Each is being held on $100,000 bond, Ellwood said.

Anonymous tips and information about a high volume of traffic around the residence helped in the investigation, Ellwood said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me