Mt. Pleasant drug bust ends month-long investigation
Updated 6 hours ago
Mt. Pleasant Borough police on Saturday recovered heroin, crack cocaine and stolen firearms from a Pleasant Acres Apartments residence they raided a night earlier after a month-long investigation.
Found outside the apartment was 30 bricks of heroin, four bags of crack and three stolen handguns, Office Nathan Ellwood said.
"It was located in a trash bag in the back," Ellwood said.
On Friday night, Mt. Pleasant police recovered about $7,000 and 84 grams of marijuana, Ellwood said. Though much of the crack-cocaine and heroine was destroyed, equipment for cooking crack-cocaine and remnants of the drugs were also found in the residence, Ellwood said.
Following the bust Friday, three men taken to Westmoreland County Prison. Each is being held on $100,000 bond, Ellwood said.
Anonymous tips and information about a high volume of traffic around the residence helped in the investigation, Ellwood said.