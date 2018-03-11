Export driver in critical condition after Salem collision

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Export man was listed in critical condition Sunday morning after suffering what police described as life-threatening injuries when his sedan collided with a sport utility vehicle Saturday evening on Route 66 in Salem.

According to state police at the Kiski Valley barracks, Matthew Allen, 38, remained unconscious while being tended by emergency crews at the scene, at the intersection of Italy Road.

Allen and the other driver, Robert Allen Kardos, 53, of North Apollo, were transported by ambulance to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. Kardos was treated and released, a hospital spokesman said.

Police said Allen lost control while driving south and his Chevy Cobalt strayed onto the west berm. When he attempted a correction, the car traveled across both lanes of the highway and struck Kardos' Lexus in the northbound lane.

The highway was closed to traffic for about an hour following the 7:14 p.m. crash.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.