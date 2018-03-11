Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Retired FBI agent running for Congress in 13th District

Jeff Himler
Sunday, March 11, 2018
Todd Rowley
Todd Rowley

Todd Rowley, 53, of Donegal Township, has announced he's seeking the Democratic nomination for Congress in Pennsylvania's 13th District.

According to a revised map created by the state Supreme Court, the 13th District includes the eastern part of Westmoreland County along with Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Huntingdon, Fulton, Franklin and Adams counties, and portions of Cambria and Cumberland counties.

Rowley retired in July 2014 after more than 24 years serving as a special agent with the FBI. He was a unit chief working in counterterrorism at the bureau's headquarters. He now works as a ranger at Linn Run State Park and is a substitute teacher for school districts in Somerset County.

He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Washington College in Chestertown, Md. Before joining the FBI, he was a police officer in Ocean City, Md., and was a trooper and flight paramedic with Maryland's state police.

Born in Cumberland, Md., Rowley spent a few years as a child on a family farm in Meyersdale. He moved with his wife from Virginia to Southwestern Pennsylvania's Laurel Highlands four years ago.

He said he and a sister were raised by their single mother, who taught them “the values of hard work, honesty, integrity and compassion for those who are less fortunate.”

In deciding to run for office, Rowley said he wanted Democratic voters in the district “to have as many choices as they can when they go to the primary election.”

Rowley said he wants to help bridge partisan divisions while steering clear of special interest groups.

“We must begin the process of lessening the division and discourse that our country and its citizens are mired in,” he said. “That starts with elected officials — without abandoning their principles — being committed to and finding compromise and common ground on the many important issues our country faces today.”

The primary election is May 15.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

