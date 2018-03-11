Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Owner escapes flames while working in vacant Greensburg home

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Sunday, March 11, 2018, 8:36 p.m.
Firefighters worked to put out a fire in Greensburg on Sunday, March 11, 2018, that charred a two-story home (seen at left) at the corner of Baughman Street and Harrison Avenue.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Firefighters worked to put out a fire in Greensburg on Sunday, March 11, 2018, that charred a two-story home (seen at left) at the corner of Baughman Street and Harrison Avenue.
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Greensburg on Sunday, March 11, 2018, that burned a two-story home at the corner of Baughman Street and Harrison Avenue.
Jeff Himler
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Greensburg on Sunday, March 11, 2018, that burned a two-story home at the corner of Baughman Street and Harrison Avenue.
Firefighters worked to put out a fire in Greensburg on Sunday, March 11, 2018, that charred a two-story home (seen at left) at the corner of Baughman Street and Harrison Avenue.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Firefighters worked to put out a fire in Greensburg on Sunday, March 11, 2018, that charred a two-story home (seen at left) at the corner of Baughman Street and Harrison Avenue.

Greensburg police are investigating the cause of a Sunday evening fire that caused extensive damage to a vacant two-story dwelling at the southwest corner of Baughman Street and Harrison Avenue.

The fire was reported just before 6 p.m. as the owner was working inside the building, which has been unoccupied for an extended period, according to Greensburg Fire Chief Tom Bell.

The owner told fire officials he was working to prepare the home to be occupied.

“He told me he plugged the stove in and a couple minutes later he thought he smelled smoke,” Bell said. “He came outside, and the fire was burning in the first floor.”

When Bell arrived, flames were visible through a first-floor door facing Harrison, he said.

“It looked like it was starting to get into the second floor as it was progressing,” Bell said.

There were no injuries.

Firefighters safely removed a large propane tank stored on a second-floor porch above where flames were spreading. There was no natural gas service to the home, Bell said.

Firefighters from Greensburg, Southwest Greensburg and North Hempfield had the fire under control in about 20 minutes, with crews from Crabtree and Fort Allen in support, Bell said.

A section of North Main Street was temporarily closed to traffic.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

