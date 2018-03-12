Greensburg Salem middle schoolers charged with cyber harassment

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg police wrapped up a months-long investigation by charging three middle schoolers with making racial threats on social media that targeted several fellow students.

Threats posted Nov. 5 to two Instagram pages, which included photographs of some of the victims and racial slurs, prompted some parents to keep their children home for a few days and caused district officials to beef up security at Greensburg Salem Middle School, police reported.

Three girls — two 12 years old, the other 13 — face charges of criminal conspiracy, terroristic threats, criminal use of a communication facility, cyber harassment and disorderly conduct, Detective Sgt. Chuck Irvin said. Charges were filed last week in juvenile court.

The students also have been disciplined by the school, according to officials.

Police said the three students making the threats are biracial; the targets are African-American.

“It's really a shame. The students meant it as a joke on their friends, but when all the questions arose about the posts occurred ... instead of coming forward and admitting what they had done, they kept to themselves instead and it snowballed,” Irvin said.

He obtained search warrants to retrieve records from Instagram to obtain the identity of IP addresses used to create the posts, and subscription information from Comcast.

“It took a few months of work,” Irvin said.

Superintendent Eileen Amato said the three students recently appeared before the school board.

“I can tell you that all three cases were adjudicated at hearings by the board last month,” she said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.