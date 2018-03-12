Police: Hempfield man jailed in connection with alleged assault, threat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 26-year-old Hempfield man was arraigned Monday on charges of assaulting a former girlfriend at his residence Saturday, according to state police.

James R. Krautz is charged by state police in Greensburg with terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia filed in connection with the incident that occurred about 9:48 a.m. Saturday.

Trooper Kimberly Zubovic alleges in court papers that the victim told police that she went to Krautz's residence in the Hempfield Suburban Mobile Home Park to retrieve a some personal items when a verbal argument ensued and became physical.

Zubovic reported in court documents that Krautz allegedly tore the victim's shirt, scratching her arm and chest and threatened her with a rubber mallet.

“(The victim) eventually ran out of the trailer and locked herself in her car and called police. Krautz fled on foot in an unknown direction prior to our arrival,” Zubovic reported.

Police confiscated a “large, glass smoking pipe” from the residence.

Krautz was apprehended later and arraigned before Mansour. He was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $25,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Friday.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.