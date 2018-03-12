Fire destroys garage, stored items in Waterford
Multiple fire departments responded to a Ligonier Township blaze Monday afternoon that destroyed a two-story garage and damaged the siding of a house.
The fire on Nature Run Road in Waterford was under control in about 45 minutes, said Chief Rob Beaufort of Waterford Volunteer Fire Department.
Firefighters from Ligonier, Darlington and Wilpen also responded.
No injuries were reported.
Crews worked to remove debris and recover items inside the garage, which included Farmall A and Farmall C tractors and an original 1978 Cadillac, among other items, said Dave Kromel. His father-in-law, Roger West, owned the garage and items stored inside.
A gun safe containing over a dozen weapons survived. All of the guns inside were unharmed.
Neighbor Merle Sager reported the fire around 2 p.m. He spotted flames when he arrived home from work. He heard two explosions; by that time, the entire garage was engulfed, he said.