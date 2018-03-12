Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Vandergrift woman accused of dumping baby in trash charged

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, March 12, 2018, 3:06 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

A Vandergrift woman faces two endangerment charges for allegedly placing her newborn baby in a trash receptacle after giving birth at a North Belle Vernon gas station in September 2016.

A paramedic treating Brittany Nicole Conway, 25, in a 7-Eleven restroom told police that he pulled the infant girl out of a trash can after hearing a baby's whimpers. Police on Monday filed two misdemeanor offenses against Conway.

Ambulance and police were called to the Fayette Street gas station at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 24, 2016, for a report of a woman possibly having a miscarriage. Police arrived to find two women, one of them is Conway's mother, upset and attempting to clean up blood in the restroom, according to court papers.

A North Belle Vernon officer initially did not enter the restroom but then heard commotion, and a scream, and an emergency medical technician ran to the ambulance to retrieve an obstetrics kit, police said.

The officer could hear the baby crying and learned that the paramedic “sorted through the trash receptacle and discovered a tan plastic bag at the bottom,” police Chief Eugene Lipari wrote in the criminal complaint.

Inside the bag was the fully-developed baby with an umbilical cord and placenta attached, police said.

Conway later told the paramedic that she retrieved the child from the toilet after she gave birth and placed it in a plastic bag she pulled out of the trash.

She is charged with child endangerment and reckless endangerment. The charges are being sent by summons. No court hearing had been scheduled. A phone number for Conway could not be located. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Court filings did not mention the baby's current status, but a search warrant indicated that the infant was taken to a hospital after being found.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me