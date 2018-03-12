Vandergrift woman accused of dumping baby in trash charged

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Vandergrift woman faces two endangerment charges for allegedly placing her newborn baby in a trash receptacle after giving birth at a North Belle Vernon gas station in September 2016.

A paramedic treating Brittany Nicole Conway, 25, in a 7-Eleven restroom told police that he pulled the infant girl out of a trash can after hearing a baby's whimpers. Police on Monday filed two misdemeanor offenses against Conway.

Ambulance and police were called to the Fayette Street gas station at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 24, 2016, for a report of a woman possibly having a miscarriage. Police arrived to find two women, one of them is Conway's mother, upset and attempting to clean up blood in the restroom, according to court papers.

A North Belle Vernon officer initially did not enter the restroom but then heard commotion, and a scream, and an emergency medical technician ran to the ambulance to retrieve an obstetrics kit, police said.

The officer could hear the baby crying and learned that the paramedic “sorted through the trash receptacle and discovered a tan plastic bag at the bottom,” police Chief Eugene Lipari wrote in the criminal complaint.

Inside the bag was the fully-developed baby with an umbilical cord and placenta attached, police said.

Conway later told the paramedic that she retrieved the child from the toilet after she gave birth and placed it in a plastic bag she pulled out of the trash.

She is charged with child endangerment and reckless endangerment. The charges are being sent by summons. No court hearing had been scheduled. A phone number for Conway could not be located. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Court filings did not mention the baby's current status, but a search warrant indicated that the infant was taken to a hospital after being found.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.