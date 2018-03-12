McKeesport man to undergo psych exam before being sentenced for New Stanton murder

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A psychologist hired by the prosecution will be allowed to examine a McKeesport man facing a potential life sentence, but results from the evaluation will remain under seal until at least next week.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio on Monday ordered that the findings of the psychological evaluation remain confidential, even from prosecutors, until the lawyer for Christopher Smarr notifies the court that the defense intends to use it's own expert testimony to argue for a lesser sentence.

Smarr, 20, is scheduled to be sentenced March 19 for first-degree and second-degree murder in connection with the 2015 shooting death of Brandon Gray at the Garden Inn hotel in New Stanton.

Gray, 31, of New Kensington, was gunned down following a $950 drug deal in the hallway of the hotel.

Smarr was 17 at the time of the shooting. As a result, he is ineligible for a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Assistant District Attorneys Adam Barr and Karen Patterson said they will still ask that Smarr receive that sentence.

Defense attorney Michael DeMatt has indicated that he will argue for a lesser sentence based, in part, on Smarr's background and suggested in previous court filings that a psychological evaluation of Smarr could be used in that effort.

The defense has objected to turning over to the prosecution its mental health findings for Smarr, noting that it has not yet committed to using that testimony at next week's sentencing hearing. As a result, DeMatt objected to the prosecution using its own expert to provide a similar exam.

“The results are only to be released upon defendant's confirmation of his intent to offer expert evidence at the sentencing hearing,” Bilik-DeFazio wrote. “Additionally, the results may only be utilized in a rebuttal capacity as to those issues which have been implicated by defendant's expert.”

Smarr has been in prison since his arrest. A jury in December 2016, following a week-long trial, convicted him of the murder charges.

Smarr did not testify during his trial and the defense only presented one witnesses. DeMatt argued that another man fired the fatal shot that killed Gray.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.