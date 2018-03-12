Monessen care home sued by deceased woman's family

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two surviving daughters of a Monessen woman contend operators of the Hallsworth House personal care home caused their mother's death nearly seven years ago when staff neglected her deteriorating health.

Testimony in the wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of Marie H. Walko will begin Tuesday morning in which her survivors are seeking monetary damages from the home.

A Westmoreland County jury on Monday was told that staff at the Monessen home did not adequately monitor Walko's health in the days leading up to her death on March 16, 2011.

Walko, 87, moved to the personal care home in 2007 after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, attorney Mark Troyan said in his opening statement.

Troyan said Walko's health deteriorated over the next several years. A private nurse monitored her health until the end of February 2011 but that Hallsworth House staff did not properly assess her failing health until it was too late.

Medical records reveal that Walko died from renal failure and sepsis caused by a bowel obstruction.

On March 14, two days before her death, Walko was confused and showed symptoms of failing health. “They didn't send her to the hospital,” Troyan said.

Walko was hospitalized a day later, one day before she died.

In his opening statement, Hallsworth House lawyer John O'Connell defended the personal care home's efforts.

O'Connell said the facility was not a nursing home and did not provide medical treatment and care for their residents but that staff did properly monitor Walko's condition and sent her to the hospital when required.

“They don't diagnose and they don't treat,” O'Connell said. “They didn't neglect her at all.”

The trial before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Anthony Marsili is expected to last about four days.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.