Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Monessen care home sued by deceased woman's family

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, March 12, 2018, 5:30 p.m.
Metrocreative

Updated 12 hours ago

Two surviving daughters of a Monessen woman contend operators of the Hallsworth House personal care home caused their mother's death nearly seven years ago when staff neglected her deteriorating health.

Testimony in the wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of Marie H. Walko will begin Tuesday morning in which her survivors are seeking monetary damages from the home.

A Westmoreland County jury on Monday was told that staff at the Monessen home did not adequately monitor Walko's health in the days leading up to her death on March 16, 2011.

Walko, 87, moved to the personal care home in 2007 after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, attorney Mark Troyan said in his opening statement.

Troyan said Walko's health deteriorated over the next several years. A private nurse monitored her health until the end of February 2011 but that Hallsworth House staff did not properly assess her failing health until it was too late.

Medical records reveal that Walko died from renal failure and sepsis caused by a bowel obstruction.

On March 14, two days before her death, Walko was confused and showed symptoms of failing health. “They didn't send her to the hospital,” Troyan said.

Walko was hospitalized a day later, one day before she died.

In his opening statement, Hallsworth House lawyer John O'Connell defended the personal care home's efforts.

O'Connell said the facility was not a nursing home and did not provide medical treatment and care for their residents but that staff did properly monitor Walko's condition and sent her to the hospital when required.

“They don't diagnose and they don't treat,” O'Connell said. “They didn't neglect her at all.”

The trial before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Anthony Marsili is expected to last about four days.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me