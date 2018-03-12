Woman jailed for attacking Westmoreland Co. sheriff's deputies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Arona woman will serve up to 23 months in jail for attacking sheriff's deputies who attempted to arrest her last year.

Jennifer M. Little, 41, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and escape in connection with the Sept. 1 incident in which she was accused of violently fighting back with deputies as they handcuffed her and put her in a police car outside her former South Greensburg home to be taken to jail.

Deputy Sheriff Scott McFeely said Little slipped out of her handcuffs and offered them back to deputies during the drive to the prison.

Little fought back as deputies attempted to handcuff her again, kicking and screaming and repeatedly shouting for them to shoot her, according to court records.

As deputies attempted to remove her from the car at the jail, Little wedged herself down in the back seat and tried to shatter a window as deputies tried to apply shackles to her legs.

Little pleaded guilty to all four charges she faced as jury selection for her trial was scheduled to begin.

Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio sentenced Little to serve 11 1⁄ 2 to 23 months in jail. The judge ruled that Little could be granted early parole if she is admitted to an inpatient drug and alcohol treatment program.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.