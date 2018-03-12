Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg man pleads guilty to attack on girlfriend

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, March 12, 2018, 5:18 p.m.
A Greensburg man pleaded guilty to charges that he punched his girlfriend in the face last year.

Anthony Hall, 33, could face up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in about three months, according Assistant District Attorney Allen Powanda.

Hall pleaded guilty Monday to charges of aggravated assault and simple assault in connection with an attack against his girlfriend at their home on March 9, 2017 in front of her two children, ages 15 and 8.

Powanda said the victim required surgery to repair a broken jaw.

Defense attorney Tim Dawson said Hall agreed to plead guilty to the charges to spare the woman and her children from having to testify at a trial.

“He's just not willing to accept a plea bargain offer of 5 to 10 years in prison,” Dawson said, noting the only offer made by prosecutors to settle the case before trial.

Powanda dismissed two misdemeanor counts alleging that Hall made terroristic threats against the woman's children.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio ordered probation officials conduct a presentence investigation of Hall prior to a sentencing hearing that will be held in about three months.

