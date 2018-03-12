Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Knives confiscated from Hempfield student's vehicle

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, March 12, 2018, 5:36 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Several knives were confiscated Monday from a student's vehicle at Hempfield Area High School, the district reported.

The high school administration, in conjunction with the school police department, confiscated the knives that were found during a search of an illegally parked student vehicle, the district said in a statement.

“There was no indication of plans to bring them into the school,” Superintendent Tammy Wolicki stated in an email.

The student stated he used the knives over the weekend and forgot to remove them from the vehicle, Wolicki stated.

The state police at Greensburg were involved in the investigation and the school district disciplined the student, the district said.

The incident comes one school day after the high school was closed Friday after a few students discussed a mass shooting threat during music practice Thursday night.

Classes were canceled about 7 a.m. Friday, immediately after administrators learned of the alleged threat. School buses and student drivers were sent back home. The middle and elementary schools operated on two-hour delays.

Investigators found no evidence of a hit list or intention of such a shooting, Wolicki said last week.

The situation caused officials to close the high school “because of discussion among students that was not immediately reported and was then shared with other students and parents, creating widespread fear based on hearsay,” Wolicki wrote Friday on the district website.

The threat reportedly was to be carried out during a planned school assembly Friday morning, according to a previous message from the superintendent.

“We will continue to investigate to learn the origin of this rumor, and when found, the student will be disciplined,” Wolicki wrote.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

