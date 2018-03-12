Greensburg council approves 2nd attempt at marijuana dispensary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg City Council unanimously approved a site plan for a medical marijuana dispensary on East Pittsburgh Street on Monday, clearing the way for developers' second attempt at building Westmoreland County's only dispensary.

Council approved the original proposal by Keystone Integrated Care in September, with the expectation that construction would start soon. However, the design would have been too expensive to build, Keystone Integrated Care founder Thomas Perko said.

The design was created by developer Blasier Urban LLC, which was unable to meet the budget set by Keystone, Perko said.

Keystone dropped Blasier and developed a new proposal in-house, with assistance from architecture firm AE Works, contractor PW Campbell and civil engineer Morris Knowles.

“They basically started over again with a new design on the same site,” Greensburg Planning Director Barbara Ciampini said. “It's great we're very excited.”

“We will start (demolition) as soon as we are issued permits, as early as next week,” Perko said.

Two vacant buildings will be demolished to make way for the dispensary.

If all goes well, the dispensary will open in August, he said.

The new proposed building is about 3,200 square feet. The previous design was about 4,000.

Greensburg Mayor Robert Bell said the new design fits in better at the corner of East Pittsburgh Street and Urania Ave, allowing more room for landscaping and sitting farther back off the road.

“I'm real happy about it,” he said. “It took us a little bit longer than perhaps we had hoped, but I think the design is much better.”

The new design was recommended for approval by the city planning commission and Historical and Architectural Review Board.

Keystone Integrated Care acquired the property from the Westmoreland County Land Bank.

The Greensburg dispensary will be Keystone Integrated Care's flagship location.

The company has two other proposed dispensaries in the works in Lawrenceville and Cranberry Township.

Pittsburgh's first dispensary, Solevo Wellness, opened last month, but swiftly ran out of marijuana. Pennsylvania growers are not yet producing enough to meet demand, though production is expected to ramp up later this month.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.