Westmoreland

Two-time Olympian, former coach kicks off speaker series at Saint Vincent College

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, March 12, 2018, 6:09 p.m.
Sherry Winn
Karol and James Brown are dressed for their historical portrayal of Harriet Tubman and Brother Ely.

Updated 3 hours ago

Two-time Olympian and former college basketball coach Sherry Winn will offer a motivational presentation Tuesday at Saint Vincent College, kicking off a four-part LEARN Speaker Series on the college's Unity campus.

The series also will feature Karol and James Brown, historic storytellers, on Thursday; Elizabeth Ventura and Jayna Bonfini, professional counselors, on March 19; and Christopher Neck, fitness and leadership expert, on March 20.

Each program in the LEARN (Listen, Evaluate, Analyze, Reflect, Navigate) series begins at 7:30 p.m. in the college's Fred M. Rogers Center. All of the presentations are free and open to the public, and no tickets are required for admission.

Sherry Winn

Winn played basketball at the University of Charleston, where she was an academic All-American and twice conference MVP. As a member of the U.S. national handball team, she competed in the 1984 and 1988 Olympics and won a gold medal at the 1987 Pan American Games. She coached women's basketball at the college level for 23 years, including 11 at the University of Charleston, ending with a career record of 442-234.

In her early 30s, she developed a chronic pain syndrome and overcame this mostly on her own with a positive attitude and alternative medicine. This led to another career in which she shares her experience with others as a motivational speaker.

Karol and James Brown

Portraying Aunt Harriet Tubman and Brother Ely, the Browns share the story and songs of the historic Underground Railroad that African Americans followed on a journey from enslavement to freedom. Audiences will visit with Tubman in the parlor of the convalescent home she founded in Auburn, N.Y.

Elizabeth Ventura and Jayna Bonfini

Ventura is a trauma specialist and counselor educator who has taught in the criminology department at Saint Vincent College. She has expertise in eating disorders and mood disorders.

Bonfini has significant research, teaching and clinical experience with adolescents and adults struggling with mental health issues, trauma and substance abuse problems. She counsels adolescents, adults and their families in private practice andconsults and counsels for a local high school.

Christopher P. Neck

Neck, who has completed 12 marathons and authored 11 bookes, is an associate professor of management at Arizona State University. His research specialties include employee/executive fitness, self-leadership, group decision-making processes and self-managing teams.

Saint Vincent College students who attend the lectures will have a chance to win a top housing lottery ticket, commuter parking space or priority graduation seating.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

