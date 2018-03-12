Greensburg promotes two police officers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg police officers Jason Gain and Shawn Denning were promoted from sergeants to lieutenants Monday night, filling out the police department's complement of senior officers for the first time in years.

City council unanimously approved both promotions, and Mayor Robert Bell swore both in at Monday's council meeting.

“That's two good guys there,” Bell said. “That gets us to full force now.”

The Greensburg Police Department's contract with the city says it must have 27 police officers, including three lieutenants and three sergeants.

It has not had enough lieutenants for several years because of a wave of nine retirements and resignations from 2014 through 2016, creating a shortage of experienced officers.

An officer must serve as a sergeant for at least a year before they can be promoted to lieutenant.

In May 2016, it had only one sergeant, and one lieutenant.

In 2016 and early last year the department promoted several patrolmen to sergeants, including Denning and Gain, with the intention of making another round of promotions after a year.

Sergeants make a base salary of $80,493 a year, plus an extra 1 percent for every year the officer has been with the department as longevity pay.

Lieutenants make a base of $81,928 a year, plus the same longevity pay.

Gain has been with the department since 2004, Denning since 2008.

