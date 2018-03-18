Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Fire department opens renovated banquet, meeting hall in Donegal Township

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Sunday, March 18, 2018, 4:18 p.m.
Tom Dix, 93, a member of the Lions Club that originally built the community center in the mid-1970s, admires the facility renovated by the Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, which this week opened the Donegal Event Center in Donegal Township. The fire department has renovated the former community center along Route 31 inside and out.
Paul Peirce
Updated 2 hours ago

With new chandeliers, LED lights, ceiling fans, kitchen prep/bar area, state-of-the-art visual and audio system and balcony overlooking the dance floor, frequent users of the Donegal Community Center in Donegal Township probably won't recognize the recently renovated banquet-meeting hall.

Even one of its founders, Tom Dix, 93, couldn't believe the improvements made to the facility off Route 31 that for 42 years has been a gathering place for skating parties, birthdays, community banquets, weddings and anniversaries.

Its new owner, the Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, gave it a new name to complete the overhaul — the Donegal Event Center.

"If you would have blindfolded me and just sat me in here I really wouldn't have known where I was at. They did a great job," said Dix, who was recently given the honors of cutting the grand-reopening ribbon.

Renowned local grocer, Joe Sarnelli, who served on the community center board for four decades, chuckled over Dix's reaction to the upgrade.

"When Tom saw the interior, he asked if he should take off his shoes before coming in. It's that nice in here," Sarnelli beamed.

Alex Monticue, president of the volunteer fire department, said the group decided to step in and take over when the community center's board "basically said it could no longer pay the bill.

"It really needed a lot of work. Late last fall, the fire department members started work on it … exterior cement work, metal siding and since December until today we've had a lot of contractors come in and work on it, getting everything up to code," Monticue said.

"We haven't totalled up all the bills, but I can say we are below our $175,000 budget. We're grateful to a lot of people who volunteered their time, materials and labor here; Donegal Township supervisors for helping out, and the contractors we worked with who gave us reduced rates," Monticue said. "It's been completely refurbished inside and out. It was really needed."

A valuable fixture and important gathering place in the community since 1975, Monticue said the facility is ready to start booking events. It can accommodate "a few hundred people" and is among the largest facilities of its kind in the Laurel Highlands area.

Dix, who was with the Lions Club that spearheaded the project in the mid-1970s, said it was built to fill a community void.

"The community came to us and said there was a real need for a place for the kids to gather," Dix said.

"The kids have skated in here on Fridays since it started," said Dix, who built the 80 tables still used there.

Those roots serving the community will continue, Monticue said.

"We plan to resume the skating nights in September. With the new visual and sound system, we hope to host a few kids' movie nights in the summer and other activities throughout the year," he said.

More information is available at 724-593-8810.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

