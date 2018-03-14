Greensburg Salem Mini-THON raises more than $35,000 for children with cancer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Salem High School students sailed past their goal of $25,000, raising $35,802 for children with cancer over the course of the school year.

Students organized a series of Mini-THON fundraisers, wrapping up at the end of a 12-hour dance marathon Sunday.

The total amount raised was revealed at the end of the marathon.

The money goes to Four Diamonds, which covers medical expenses for children with cancer and funds cancer research through Penn State Children's Hospital.

Schools in eight states hold Mini-THONS to support Four Diamonds, inspired by the annual charity dance THON at Penn State.

The money raised by Greensburg Salem students this year smashes their previous record of $21,000, set in 2017.

