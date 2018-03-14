Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg exhibit to feature artwork from people in recovery

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 9:03 a.m.
Dv8 Gallery owners Kimberly Rentler (left) and Patricia Elliott-Rentler fill coffee orders during the opening reception for the Art for Recovery and Transformation Show in September 2017. The second annual show is scheduled for March 28.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The second annual Art for Recovery & Transformation show will be held from 6-8 p.m. March 28 at Strive Health of Greensburg, 101 N. Main St., Suite 200, Greensburg.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature artwork in a variety of media created by people who are in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

The artists will be on hand to share their stories and to answer questions about their artistic process.

The event is co-sponsored by Strive Health, the Westmoreland County Drug Overdose Task Force and Barbara Ferrier. Sundawg Cafe of Greensburg will provide light refreshments.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

