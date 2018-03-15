Current, former Westmoreland sheriff's department members testify against Sheriff Jonathan Held

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One current and one former ranking member of the county's sheriff's department testified Thursday that Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held ordered them to perform chores for campaign fundraisers while in uniform and on duty.

After a nearly two-hour preliminary hearing in Greensburg, District Judge Chris Flanigan ruled prosecutors presented enough evidence against Held for the one felony charge and two misdemeanor theft charges to proceed in court.

State prosecutors allege Held, 43, a two-term Republican from Hempfield, used his position to order his staff to solicit gifts, including guns and other contributions, for his annual re-election fundraising event.

Deputy Attorney General Bobbi Jo Wagner said Held stole public money by allocating county staff and resources to service his re-election campaign starting in 2015.

Sgt. Irvin Shipley testified that Held ordered deputies to go out and solicit gun shop owners for donations to the “I Out Shot the Sheriff” fundraiser conducted every year since 2015.

Deputies who worked in warrant service division of the department were instructed to seek out campaign donations while out on patrols and serving warrants, Shipley testified.

“The warrant officers said they could do it after work but his (Held's) response was that they do it while working, out serving warrants,” Shipley said.

Shipley said he and Held were once best friends, the sheriff served as the best man at his wedding, but they have since had a falling out. Shipley was in uniform Thursday and still works in the office.

He testified that Held and Chief Deputy Patricia Fritz routinely met with staff during work hours to plan and coordinate the sheriff's fundraiser. Fritz would keep track of donations. Shipley said other staffers would use county phones, cars and computers to facilitate the campaign work.

Retired Sgt. Vince Izzo testified that at Held's direction, he spent two or three days a week for several months working on campaign activities. Izzo, who retired in January after a 19-year career in the sheriff's office, testified he was in uniform when he went out to solicit campaign donations for Held's fundraiser.

Under questioning from defense attorney Ryan Tutera, Izzo admitted he was not completely forthcoming when first questioned by investigators last year but came clean about a month later after state agents told him they had video of him in uniform soliciting items from a Jeannette gun shop owner.

“I was concerned about losing my pension and getting fired,” Izzo testified.

Izzo said he feared retaliation from Held for his cooperation with investigators and testified the sheriff assigned at least one deputy whom he suspected of talking to state agents to a punishment job of watching inmates in the courthouse holding cell.

Izzo identified that deputy as the sheriff department's former canine officer, Jason Grecco. The department's dog was removed from Grecco's care last year after Held claimed it was not being properly utilized.

Grecco, who as since filed a federal lawsuit against Held for retaliation, did not testify Thursday.

Tutera said he's confident Held will be exonerated.

“I don't believe that he committed these offenses. I don't think he ordered anybody to do anything. And they can't prove any of it,” Tutera said.

Held remains free on a recognizance bond and continues to work as the county sheriff.

Tutera said Held has no plans to resign.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.